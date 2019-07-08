On The Verge – Week 15 – Duddys in Kilbannon

Season two of On The Verge is now nearing the end of the sixteen week run and tonight, we visited Duddys in Kilbannon and their team of Ciaran Hughes, Stephen Treacy, Martin Hughes and Joe Flaherty took on Quiz Master Ollie Turner, finishing with a highly respectable 97 points.

Here is another chance to hear their appearance and we join it as Gerry Murphy hands over to Ollie in Kilbannon.

The Duddys Team of Ciaran Hughes, Stephen Treacy, Martin Hughes and Joe Flaherty

On The Verge – The Story so far….

As we enter the final weeks of On The Verge we now see the four teams who are in pole position with one team left.

Here are all the scores so far…

Week One – The Earl Inn – 119 points

Week Two – Sheridans – 78 Points

Week Three – Sherrys – 95 points

Week Four – Glynns – 86 Points

Week Five – Taaffes – 85 Points

Week Six – The Brogue Bar – 102 Points

Week Seven – Busker Brownes – 92 points

Week Eight – Hartes – 86 Points

We moved on to the next Seven of Eights teams…

Week Nine – Walsh’s – 96 points

Week Ten – Brodericks – 108 Points

Week Eleven – The Oakland Hotel – 119 Points

Week Twelve – Tom Sheridans – 85 Points

Week Thirteen – Seven Bar – 91 Points

Week Fourteen – The Hill Bar – 111 Points

Week Fifteen – Duddys – 97 Points

Week Sixteen – Sullivan’s Hotel Gort

