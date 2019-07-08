On The Verge – Week 15 – Duddys in Kilbannon

Season two of On The Verge is now nearing the end of the sixteen week run and tonight, we visited Duddys in Kilbannon and their team of Ciaran Hughes, Stephen Treacy, Martin Hughes and Joe Flaherty took on Quiz Master Ollie Turner, finishing with a highly respectable 97 points.
Here is another chance to hear their appearance and we join it as Gerry Murphy hands over to Ollie in Kilbannon.
On The Verge – The Story so far….
As we enter the final weeks of On The Verge we now see the four teams who are in pole position with one team left.
Here are all the scores so far…
Week One – The Earl Inn – 119 points
Week Two – Sheridans – 78 Points
Week Three – Sherrys – 95 points
Week Four – Glynns – 86 Points
Week Five – Taaffes – 85 Points
Week Six – The Brogue Bar – 102 Points
Week Seven – Busker Brownes – 92 points
Week Eight – Hartes – 86 Points
So….At the Midway point of the Competition, the top four looked like this…
1. The Earl Inn – 119 Points
2. The Brogue Bar – 102 Points
3. Sherrys – 95 Points
4. Busker Brownes – 92 Points
We moved on to the next Seven of Eights teams…
Week Nine – Walsh’s – 96 points
Week Ten – Brodericks – 108 Points
Week Eleven – The Oakland Hotel – 119 Points
Week Twelve – Tom Sheridans – 85 Points
Week Thirteen – Seven Bar – 91 Points
Week Fourteen – The Hill Bar – 111 Points
Week Fifteen – Duddys – 97 Points
Week Sixteen – Sullivan’s Hotel Gort
With one round to go here are the top four…
1. The Earl Inn – 119 Points
1. The Oakland Hotel – 119 Points
3. The Hill Bar – 111 Points
4. Brodericks – 108 Points