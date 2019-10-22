NUIG to host discussion on whistleblowers and business ethics

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to host a public discussion tomorrow on “Whistleblowing and Business Ethics”.

The talk is part of the “Professors in Conversation Series,” where lecturers at NUIG discuss insights from their particular field of research.

The talk will take place tomorrow at room CA110 in the Cairnes building, from 1pm to 2pm and will be chaired by Professor of Business and Society Kate Kenny.

Professor Kenny will be joined for the discussion by Chief Executive and founder of Transparency International’s Ireland chapter John Devitt.

Professor Kenny has researched whistleblowing with organisations from the US and UK and has this year published two books on the topic.

Professor Kenny says the talk will cover a number of key topics including new EU legislation to protect whistleblowers – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…