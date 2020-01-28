NUIG students launch Direct Provision awareness project ahead of general election

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students at the Irish Centre of Human Rights at NUI Galway have launched a new project which aims to raise awareness about Direct Provision during the general election.

The ‘Ask About Direct Provision’ Project is being carried out in association with The Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland, or MASI.

General election candidates are being contacted nationwide regarding their stance on direct provision, with responses being posted publicly via the project’s Twitter account.

The aims of the project are to encourage people to ask candidates about direct provision and to make it a key election issue.

A number of responses, including that of Micheál Martin, have already been published on the @AskAboutDP Twitter account, which has amassed hundreds of followers.

Student at the Irish Centre of Human Rights, Neasa Candon says that people living in direct provision can’t vote in the general election.

She argues however, that their quality of life will be determined by who's in Government