NUIG researchers launch second stage of national survey on remote working

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at NUI Galway, working in association with the Western Development Commission, have launched the second stage of a national survey on remote working.

The latest survey will gather data on employees’ experiences of remote working six months after lockdown.

It aims to provide an insight into how remote working has changed work roles and employment experiences – as well as its impact on commuting habits and the environment.

The latest stage builds on research undertaken by researchers at the Whitaker Institute at NUI Galway in April, in the midst of the national lockdown.

It found that almost 85 percent of those surveyed indicated they would like to continue working remotely either part-time or full-time after the crisis was over.

The second stage of the survey is open to all remote workers and is available online.

Alma McCarthy, researcher and Professor of Public Sector Management, says no-one really expected that so many people would still be remote working, six months later…..