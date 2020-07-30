NUIG invites the public to submit ideas for a Tuam Mother and Baby Home memorial

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is inviting the public to submit ideas on a memorial for the infants who died at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home

The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes and Certain Related Matters found that between 1949 and 1964, Galway Medical School ‘received and paid for 35 infant anatomical subjects’ for research purposes.

The University has embarked on a project to try to identify these children, and develop a memorial to them – to honour their legacy and acknowledge their sacrifices.

It comes as NUIG has launched a new digital exhibition featuring biographies of some of the survivors of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

The Tuam Oral History Project includes a new podcast series narrated by the actor Cillian Murphy.

At a virtual event today, NUIG invited survivors of the institution, their families, advocates and members of the Tuam community to share their memories in an oral history archive.

Their stories will provide an independent resource to learn about the history of the institution.