NUI Galway’s five year strategic plan to be launched tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway’s five-year strategic plan will be launched tomorrow with a focus on combatting climate change.

The plan, called “Shared Vision, Shaped by Values”, aims to increase sustainability in the West of Ireland and highlights the global role that the university plays in delivering climate research.

It also aims to enhance the West of Ireland’s economy, culture, medical technologies and creative industries.

Local Green Party Councillor Pauline O’Reilly, who sits on the governing board of the university, says she is proud of the plan and has commended its inclusion of all sectors of Galway life.

President of NUIG, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh will launch the five-year strategic plan tomorrow morning at 10am.