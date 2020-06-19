‘Next Chapter’ – Young Reviewers Top Summer Reads

THIS EVENT IS NOW CLOSED TO APPLICATIONS FOR THIS YEAR

The Galway Bay FM Book Club opened its first chapter just over a year ago on The A-List with Alan Murphy and has proved to be a very popular fixture ever since. Our book club runs in association with Kenny’s Bookshop, Galway, and includes a live on-air book review on the last Tuesday of each month. Alan is joined by a member of Kenny’s Bookshop as well as a different Galway Bay FM teammate along with a guest listener as reviewers. It always results in a very fun and lively debate on the latest book they’ve read.

During the summer of 2018, Galway Bay FM in conjunction with Kenny’s Bookshop invited younger readers to review books on air. To our delight we were inundated with offers from young reviewers and on foot of this we vowed to make the Readathon an annual event, this is our third year holding the even.

We are delighted to announce that our Next Chapter for Young Reviewers will take place from 6th -10th July 2020 in a slightly modified format this year. Next Chapter is aimed at younger readers and due to Covid 19 guidelines will run entirely on air and on our social media platforms.

Alan Murphy will host a week-long series of book reviews each one co-hosted by a junior reviewer from our younger audience. A listing and synopsis of our Top Summer Reads and an audio podcast of each review will be available on our website.

Our Top Summer Reads will be carefully selected by the experts at Kenny’s Bookshop in Liosbaun, specifically recommended for ages 4-18yrs. Through our Next Chapter we hope to encourage young people to read more over the summer period and to promote and encourage the joy and benefits of reading in general.

If you have an avid reader among your pupils who you feel would like to review a book on air with us on Next Chapter please get in touch. We hope you take time to tune in and enjoy this year’s Next Chapter with Alan Murphy on The A-List from 6th-10th July.

