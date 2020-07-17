New Reality, New Lens

A Message from Michael Maloney, Chief Executive, Galway Races

The Galway Races Summer Festival

Monday 27th July to Sunday 2nd August 2020

In April, for public health and safety reasons, Galway Race Committee made the difficult but unavoidable decision that our Summer Festival would not take place as an event open to the general public this year. Since the 8th June, racing in Ireland has taken place behind closed doors under the guidance and strict protocols set down by Horse Racing Ireland and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board to prevent the spread of Covid-19

These measures are to safeguard everyone’s health and well being during the current health situation and to ensure racing can continue in a safe and appropriate manner. All those who have to be on site (jockeys, trainers, medics etc) will be subject to strict health screening both in advance and on the day of racing.

Our team at the racecourse will be working with An Garda Síochána to ensure that Ballybrit will be safe and secure for those taking part in the week-long event.We are therefore asking in the interest of public health that you do not attend Galway Racecourse or the immediate vicinity of the race track itself as it will be closed.We would be grateful to you for respecting this.

While we are disappointed that you will not be able to join us in Ballybrit this year to enjoy the Galway Races Summer Festival, we are very much looking forward to sharing a somewhat different Galway Races experience with you as you tune-in via RTE television, Racing TV, Galway Bay FM and on our social media channels from around the country and from the comfort of your own home this year.

Wherever you decide to enjoy the Galway Races Summer Festival we would appeal to you that you comply with the Public Health advise currently in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. We look forward to welcoming you back to Galway Racecourse in the future, but for now, stay safe and enjoy the racing.

