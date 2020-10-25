National Football League MATCH TRACKER Galway V Dublin

Welcome to our National Football League final game between Galway and Dublin in Pearse Stadium. Throw-in 2pm.

GAME ON Galway have hit the front with a second point from Paul Conroy. Galway 0-2 Dublin 0-1

Dean Rock collects a ball from Eric Lowndes and fists it over the bar. Level in Pearse Stadium. Galway 0-2 Dublin 0-2

Paul Conroy has the answer from well outside the 45. Galway 0-3 Dublin 0-2

Ciaran Kilkenny works his way through and taps it over. Galway 0-3 Dublin 0-3

Adrian Varley collects a long ball, calls the mark and gets his point. Galway 0-4 Dublin 0-3

Ian Burke is fouled close in and Robert Finnerty puts two between the sides. Galway 0-5 Dublin 0-3

Paddy Small evades the challenge and fires it over. Galway 0-5 Dublin 0-4

Robert Finnerty points from play to put Galway back two in front. Galway 0-6 Dublin 0-4

Paul Conroy adds another from a free. Galway 0-7 Dublin 0-4

Con O’Callagan adds another. Back to the minimum. Galway 0-7 Dublin 0-6

Dean Rock levels it from a free. Galway 0-7 Dublin 0-7

Handy free in for Galway and Paul Conroy, who was fouled punishes the error. Galway 0-8 Dublin 0-7

James McCarthy gets a yellow card for a foul on Ian Burke…..he’s off ……Paul Conroy points the free. Galway 0-9 Dublin 0-7

There’s the half-time whistle…Shane Walsh will play the second half in place of Ian Burke. HT: Galway 0-9 Dublin 0-7

Dublin will have a strong wind at their backs in the second half.

Monaghan 1-07 Meath 0-07, Clones H/T

Mayo 0-07 Tyrone 2-09, Castlebar H/T

Second Half underway…..Gary Sice comes in for Robert Finnerty

Dean Rock narrows the gap from a free. Galway 0-9 Dublin 0-8

Shane Walsh puts on the after burners and restores Galway’s lead. Galway 0-10 Dublin 0-8

Great move from Galway and Gary O’Donnell is on the end of it and gets his point. Galway 0-11 Dublin 0-8

Paul Conroy adds to his tally. Galway 0-12 Dublin 0-8

Paddy Small wins a mark and curls it over. Galway 0-12 Dublin 0-9

Dean Rocks taps over a free. Galway 0-12 Dublin 0-10

A slip in defence and Dublin are in for a Goal….Sub Sean Bugler. Dublin lead 1-10 to Galway’s 0-12

Bugler adds a point. Dublin 1-11 Galway 0-12

Cillian McDaid comes in for Gary O’Donnell