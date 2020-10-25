National Football League MATCH TRACKER Galway V Dublin

Welcome to our National Football League final game between Galway and Dublin in Pearse Stadium. Throw-in 2pm.
GAME ON Galway have hit the front with a second point from Paul Conroy. Galway 0-2 Dublin 0-1
Dean Rock collects a ball from Eric Lowndes and fists it over the bar. Level in Pearse Stadium. Galway 0-2 Dublin 0-2
Paul Conroy has the answer from well outside the 45. Galway 0-3 Dublin 0-2
Ciaran Kilkenny works his way through and taps it over. Galway 0-3 Dublin 0-3
Adrian Varley collects a long ball, calls the mark and gets his point. Galway 0-4 Dublin 0-3
Ian Burke is fouled close in and Robert Finnerty puts two between the sides. Galway 0-5 Dublin 0-3
Paddy Small evades the challenge and fires it over. Galway 0-5 Dublin 0-4
Robert Finnerty points from play to put Galway back two in front. Galway 0-6 Dublin 0-4
Paul Conroy adds another from a free. Galway 0-7 Dublin 0-4
Con O’Callagan adds another. Back to the minimum. Galway 0-7 Dublin 0-6
Dean Rock levels it from a free. Galway 0-7 Dublin 0-7
Handy free in for Galway and Paul Conroy, who was fouled punishes the error. Galway 0-8 Dublin 0-7
James McCarthy gets a yellow card for a foul on Ian Burke…..he’s off ……Paul Conroy points the free. Galway 0-9 Dublin 0-7
There’s the half-time whistle…Shane Walsh will play the second half in place of Ian Burke. HT: Galway 0-9 Dublin 0-7
Dublin will have a strong wind at their backs in the second half.
- Monaghan 1-07 Meath 0-07, Clones H/T
- Mayo 0-07 Tyrone 2-09, Castlebar H/T
Second Half underway…..Gary Sice comes in for Robert Finnerty
Dean Rock narrows the gap from a free. Galway 0-9 Dublin 0-8
Shane Walsh puts on the after burners and restores Galway’s lead. Galway 0-10 Dublin 0-8
Great move from Galway and Gary O’Donnell is on the end of it and gets his point. Galway 0-11 Dublin 0-8
Paul Conroy adds to his tally. Galway 0-12 Dublin 0-8
Paddy Small wins a mark and curls it over. Galway 0-12 Dublin 0-9
Dean Rocks taps over a free. Galway 0-12 Dublin 0-10
A slip in defence and Dublin are in for a Goal….Sub Sean Bugler. Dublin lead 1-10 to Galway’s 0-12
Bugler adds a point. Dublin 1-11 Galway 0-12
Cillian McDaid comes in for Gary O’Donnell