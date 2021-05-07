Multimedia Solution

What our customers say:

At Turoe Pet Farm we have a motto ….”Get it right the first time” , and this is what happened when we first advertised with Galway Bay Fm over 28 years ago. Throughout the years we have advertised on radio, run numerous competitions and have had the outside broadcast on site. This is a highlight for us every Easter. The atmosphere it creates is incredible and the interaction with our customers is fabulous. It simply blows us away yearly the volume of people it reaches over the airwaves. From the office staff, backroom teams to the presenters on the day, they think outside the box and go above and beyond – they are top class and we need a team like Galway Bay Fm to get our name and message out.

Mary Corcoran and family – Turoe Pet Farm, Bullaun, Loughrea.

I have been advertising with Galway Bay FM for a couple of months now. From the outset the level of personal service, professionalism and quick turnaround has really exceeded my expectations.  I didn’t realise the power of local radio until I started working with Galway Bay FM. We have found that we are reaching our target market more effectively compared to any other medium. Their social media support is excellent and their guidance around our product launch has been second to none.  If you are considering advertising I would strongly recommend that you talk to the sales team at Galway Bay FM.

Paul – Dinners Ready.ie

Galway Bay FM make advertising with them so easy; we could have an idea for an advert on Monday and it will be produced and on-air before the end of week. We also run a bi-monthly “Good Health Naturally” question and answer segment on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan and often within minutes we have customers calling asking for more information or going in-store to purchase the product mentioned. Galway Bay FM’s personalised service, quality and creativity are second to none.

Evergreen Healthfoods

Corrib Oil have been advertising with Galway Bay FM for a number of years. It is an ideal medium to reach their many customers in Galway city and county. A number of events from weather and Covid have proved local radio is a great medium for that instant connection. The Galway Bay FM Team are on hand to offer professional advice when it comes to scripting and production of ads. They can also amplify your campaign with Social media posts and have a successful following there.

Corrib Oil Marketing Team

