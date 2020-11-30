Motor Injury Claims Handler Required

print

Motor Injury Claims Handler

An exciting contract opportunity has arisen for an experienced, desk-based Motor Damage/Injury Claims Handler to join our client’s team in Galway for a period of six months, commencing in December with potential to extend.

The successful candidate will have:

Minimum competency requirements accredited APA (CIP / ACII desired)

Experience in injury claims handling

Please submit your CV and any relevant qualification details to [email protected] no later than Monday 7th December 2020.