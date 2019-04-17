Mortgage Arrears? Get your questions answers with MABS and Abhaile on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

Twice each month on Galway Talks Keith Finnegan will put our listeners questions about mortgage arrears to Abhaile expert Brian MacGabhann from the Galway MABS office. Tune in this week ( Day ) at (time )am.

What is Abhaile?

Abhaile – Free Mortgage Arrears Support, offers borrowers who are at risk of losing their homes the opportunity to deal with their mortgage arrears through the help of a comprehensive range of expert supports. MABS acts as the gateway to providing this service and is the first port of call for the debtor in mortgage arrears.

The aim of the scheme is to help mortgage holders in arrears to find the best solutions and keep them wherever possible, in their own homes.

Contact MABS (0761 07 2000, Monday-Friday 9am – 8pm) or your local MABS office

