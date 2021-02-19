Mental Health Week Schedule

print

Monday 22nd of February

“Supporting Our Mental Health”

70% of current presentations to Let’s Get Talking are people who are experiencing depression, anxiety and isolation related to the current pandemic. In light of this, day one will focus on the impact lockdown 3.0 has had on our mental health, showing ways in which we can support our mental health during these times. CEO of Let’s Get Talking and therapist Cyril Hyland and Galway based GP will on our panel for this discussion.

Tuesday 23rd February

“Youth Mental Health”

On Tuesday the 23rd of February, at 12pm, we are holding a live discussion on youth mental health with psychotherapist Grace Harrison who delivers our second level mental wellness programme and the ISSU Welfare Officer Matthew Ryan. We will be talking about tips young people can use to support their mental health during these difficult times, and having a chat on how the pandemic has had an impact.

Wednesday 24th February

“Exercise and Mental Health”

Exercise plays a vital role in supporting our mental health. We will be providing new ways to ensure we have a good exercise routine while keeping safe at home. This day will feature a yoga class and exercise class while creating awareness on the positive impact exercise has on our mental health.

Thursday 25th February

“Diet and Mental Health”

There has been plenty of research on the impact a poor diet can have on our mental health. This day will showcase new recipes through a cook along featuring a new dinner idea, the important role breakfast plays in our routine and tips to ensure we are getting all the right foods at home.

Friday 26th February

“Working from Home”

Most of us are working from home, with many of us juggling home schooling, childcare and other responsibilities. We will features tips to create boundaries to ensure you make time to look after your mental health.