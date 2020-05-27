This Tuesday on The Live Wire, Ronan Lardner is delighted to support Meals4Health and is also giving away a meals delivery voucher on his show. Tune in on Tuesday for all the details.

The Prize: meals including delivery to the value of €35 for one winner. The winner can choose from a selection of Meals4Health fresh soups, main courses and deserts and have them delivered to anywhere in Galway city or county on the next delivery day.

Total value including delivery €35.

Meals are delivered on Mondays and Thursdays, for Monday delivery, orders need to be placed by lunchtime on Friday, for Thursday delivery, orders need to be placed by lunchtime on Wednesday.

Meals4Health cooks fresh ready meals and delivers to you at home, anywhere in Galway city and county. Their range offers tasty traditional options as well as chefs special dishes, created to combine great taste with best nutrition to keep you strong and well.

Meals can be modified to suit dietary needs. Order online at meals4health.ie or phone 091 354 000.