MATCH TRACKER: Leinster Hurling Championship, Kilkenny V Galway

Welcome to our Sunday Sports MATCH TRACKER of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship showdown between Kilkenny & Galway in Nolan Park. Throw-in 2pm

25′ Adrian Touhy adds his second to narrow the gap again. Ki9lk 1-8 Gal 1-7

24′ Kilkenny goal keeper Darren Brennan points a free. Kilk 1-8 Gal 1-6

21′ Cathal Mannion steps up, wins the puck-out an score his third point. Kilk 1-7 Gal 1-6

20′ Alan Murphy stretches the lead to two. Kilk 1-7 Gal 1-5

18′ Another goal chance for Conor Whelan….saved

16′ Richie Leahy puts Kilkenny into the lead for the first time. Kilk 1-6 Gal 1-5

15′ Goal for Kilkenny – TJ Reid. All square. Gal 1-5 Kilk 1-5

14′ Billy Ryan adds another. Gal 1-5 Kilk 0-5

13′ Bill Sheehan answers for Kilkenny. Gal 1-5 Kilk 0-4

13′ Who said he wasn’t a forward…Adrian Touhy is on the scoresheet. Galway 1-5 Kilk 0-3

11′ Jason Flynn adds a free….good spell for Galway. Gal 1-4 Kilk 0-3

10′ GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLL….Conor Whelan takes on the kilkenny back line a fires it low into the net. Galway 1-3 Kilk 0-3

10′ Huge point from Cathal Mannion from way out the field. Gal 0-3 Kilk 0-3

8′ TJ Reid is in a full forward, grabs the ball a scores a point. Kilk 0-3 Gal 0-2

6′ Yellow card for Adrian Mullen

Jason Flynn is pulled down by Paul Murphy – yellow card for Murphy – Flynn points the free. Gal 0-2 Kilk 0-2

4′ TJ Reid adds another from play. Kilk 0-2 Gal 0-1

3′ Bill Sheehan points for Kilkenny. Gal 0-1 Kilk 0-1

2 minutes: Cathal Mannion fires over the first score from play. Gal 0-1 Kilk 0-0

14.00 GAME ON!

The Galway team is:

1. Colm Callanan (Kinvara)

2. John Hanbury (Rahoon-Newcastle)

3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)

4. Aidan Harte (Gort)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)

7. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

8. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

9. David Burke (St.Thomas’) – captain

10. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

11. Johnathan Glynn (Ardrahan)

12. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

14. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

15. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)