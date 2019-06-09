MATCH TRACKER: Leinster Hurling Championship, Kilkenny V Galway

Welcome to our Sunday Sports MATCH TRACKER of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship showdown between Kilkenny & Galway in Nolan Park. Throw-in
25′ Adrian Touhy adds his second to narrow the gap again. Ki9lk 1-8 Gal 1-7
24′ Kilkenny goal keeper Darren Brennan points a free. Kilk 1-8 Gal 1-6
21′ Cathal Mannion steps up, wins the puck-out an score his third point. Kilk 1-7 Gal 1-6
20′ Alan Murphy stretches the lead to two. Kilk 1-7 Gal 1-5
18′ Another goal chance for Conor Whelan….saved
16′ Richie Leahy puts Kilkenny into the lead for the first time. Kilk 1-6 Gal 1-5
15′ Goal for Kilkenny – TJ Reid. All square. Gal 1-5 Kilk 1-5
14′ Billy Ryan adds another. Gal 1-5 Kilk 0-5
13′ Bill Sheehan answers for Kilkenny. Gal 1-5 Kilk 0-4
13′ Who said he wasn’t a forward…Adrian Touhy is on the scoresheet. Galway 1-5 Kilk 0-3
11′ Jason Flynn adds a free….good spell for Galway. Gal 1-4 Kilk 0-3
10′ GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLL….Conor Whelan takes on the kilkenny back line a fires it low into the net. Galway 1-3 Kilk 0-3
10′ Huge point from Cathal Mannion from way out the field. Gal 0-3 Kilk 0-3
8′ TJ Reid is in a full forward, grabs the ball a scores a point. Kilk 0-3 Gal 0-2
6′ Yellow card for Adrian Mullen
Jason Flynn is pulled down by Paul Murphy – yellow card for Murphy – Flynn points the free. Gal 0-2 Kilk 0-2
4′ TJ Reid adds another from play. Kilk 0-2 Gal 0-1
3′ Bill Sheehan points for Kilkenny. Gal 0-1 Kilk 0-1
2 minutes: Cathal Mannion fires over the first score from play. Gal 0-1 Kilk 0-0
14.00 GAME ON!
The Galway team is:
1. Colm Callanan (Kinvara)
2. John Hanbury (Rahoon-Newcastle)
3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)
4. Aidan Harte (Gort)
5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)
7. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)
8. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)
9. David Burke (St.Thomas’) – captain
10. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
11. Johnathan Glynn (Ardrahan)
12. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)
13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
14. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)
15. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)