MATCH TRACKER – All-Ireland Ladies Football Semi-Final Galway V Cork

Welcome to our Match Tracker of the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Semi-Final, Galway V Cork from Croke Park – new throw-in time: 1.10pm

Game on…..no score after 4 minutes. Galway 0-0 Cork 0-0

5 minutes: Galway 0-1 (Tracey Leonard) Cork 0-1 (Orla Finn)

GOAL CORK – Melissa Duggan with the opening goal – Cork 1-1 Galway 0-1

10 minutes: Tracey Leonard points a free – Cork 1-1 Galway 0-2

14 minutes: Cork add another point from play. – Ciara O’Sullivan – Cork 1-2 Galway 0-2

Orla Finn adds a point from a free – Cork 1-3 Galway 0-2

GOAL CORK – Ciara O’Sullivan puts real daylight between the sides. Cork 2-3 Galway 0-2

Mairead Seioge points for Galway. Good move results in a good score. Cork 2-3 Galway 0-3

Orla Finn adds a Cork point from a free. Cork 2-4 Galway 0-3

Mairead Seoige tags on another point for Galway – Cork 2-4 Galway 0-4

Orla Finn get the the final point of the first half from a free. Cork 2-5 Galway 0-4 HT

Second half underway – Ciara O’Sullivan open the scoring in part 2. Cork 2-6 Galway 0-4

Tracey Leonard points from a free. Cork 2-6 Galway 0-5

Another free for Galway and another point. Meanwhile Cork answer with a point. Cork 2-7 Galway 0-6

Melissa Duggan adds another. Cork 2-8 Galway 0-6

Tracey Leonard kicks another point for Galway. Cork 2-8 Galway 0-7

Cork win another free in and Orla Finn taps it over. Cork 2-9 Galway 0-7

Orla Finn add another from play. Cork 2-10 Galway 0-7

Andrea Trill tags one back for Galway – Cork 2-10 Galway 0-8

Emer Kiely stretches Cork’s lead with apoint from play. Cork 2-11 Galway 0-8

Olivia Divilly shoots an excellent point. Cork 2-11 Galway 0-9

Orla Finn adds another just before the water break. Cork 2-12 Galway 0-9.

Yellow Card for Sinead Burke……..Galway down to 14

Mairead Seoige gets her third point of the day. Cork 2-12 Galway 0-10

Andrea Trill adds another. Cork 2-12 Galway 0-11

Cork reply straight away. Cork 2-13 Galway 0-11

Orla Finn drops another free over the bar. Cork 2-14 Galway 0-11

Yet another point for Cork…they’re pulling away now. Cork 2-15 Galway 0-11

Tracey Leonard points a free. Cork 2-15 Galway 0-12

Cork empty their bench and add another point. Cork 2-16 Galway 0-12

….and another from Maire O’Callaghan. Cork 2-17 Galway 0-12

A late Galway point for Galway. Cork 2-17 Galway 0-13

There goes the hooter….Cork win at their ease, Galway always chasing the game. Cork will play Dublin in the All-Ireland Final.

FINAL SCORE: Cork 2-17 Galway 0-13