Galway Bay fm newsroom- A man has been charged with assault and criminal damage following an incident at a house in Lettermullen on Bank Holiday Monday.

Michael Delapp with an address in Bealadangan and aged in his early 30s, appeared before Galway District Court this week.

He was remanded on bail to appear before the court again next week.

A woman was hospitalised and treated for non serious injuries following the incident on Monday.