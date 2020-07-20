Mad Hatters at Galway Races

Hugely popular with children and families, this Summer, the Galway Races ‘Mad Hatters Competition’ is back, but with a virtual twist and a new theme, ‘Cheering on our Front-Line Heroes’. Taking place online on the final day of this year’s Summer Festival, Sunday 2nd August, Galway Races is in search of the most colourful and creative hats. This competition is ideal for those that love art and crafts and have a super imagination.

Galway Races is delighted to have the support and judging expertise of Galway based milliner, Edel Ramberg to help pick the winning hat in both the children’s and adult category. Commenting on the competition Edel said, “with this year being in the comfort of your own home you have the chance to go bigger and bolder for your creation’s as you wont have to go too far to showcase your designs. I look forward to seeing them all”.

How to enter:

On the day of the competition, Sunday 2nd August, take a selfie or photograph of your creation and post it on social media (Facebook, Instagram or both).

Tag both the Galway Races and Ireland West Airport, and use the hashtag #MadHattersForTheHeroes

On the day, entries are open from 10.00am to 3pm.

Three finalists in each category announced at 4pm on social media.

The winner of both the children and adult category will be announced at 4.30pm.

Prize: details of some fabulous prizes will be announced very soon!

Best of luck!