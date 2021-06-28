Low car seizure rate for Galway learner drivers who breach laws

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Learner drivers in Galway are among the least likely to have their cars confiscated when caught and fined by Gardaí for driving unaccompanied.

New figures, published in today’s Irish Times, show a wide difference in applying driving law across counties.

Unaccompanied learner drivers in Clare are the least likely, at 18% , to have their confiscated when found to be in breach of the law.

Garda statistics show low rates of car seizure, despite having a fixed-charge notice, in Westmeath at 21% of drivers followed by 23% in Galway and Wexford. The national average rate is 45%.

The data from divisions across the state covers the last two and a half years.

A total of just under 16 thousand fixed charge notices of 80 euro have been issued and just over 7400 vehicles have been seized.

Donegal has the highest rate of vehicle seizure for learner drivers at 83 per cent but a low number of fixed-charge notices were issued.

Four in 10 of all vehicles seized are in the six Dublin metropolitan divisions.