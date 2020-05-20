Local authority urged to deep clean Galway city streets before lockdown ends

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is being urged to deep clean the city’s streets before the lockdown ends.

City Councillor Alan Cheevers says the coronavirus restrictions have presented an opportunity to power wash the city’s streets as footfall is low.

He’s criticised the local authority for failing to avail of the opportunity so far, but says there’s still time.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor has asked the Transportation Strategic Policy Committee to work with the environmental department to carry out the work before phase two of lifting restrictions comes into effect.