Littlewoods National Camogie League Fixtures for 2021 Confirmed

print

Details of the Littlewoods National Camogie League for the coming year have been published this morning and confirmed by Galway Camogie.

The Galway senior Camogie team will start their league season with a home game against Clare on Saturday the 15th of May followed by a week off and then away to Limerick on the 29th.

Division One of the Littlewoods League Division one has been split into three groups of three.

The three group winners will go into a draw with two going straight into the League Semi-Final and the third in the Quarter Final with the three group runners up.

The Galway Intermediate Camogie team will also start their league campaign on the 15th of May away to Kerry followed by a home game against Tipperary a week later and at home to Cork on the 29th.

The top two in each group will go through to the Quarter Finals on the weekend of the 5th and 6th of June.

Galway’s Division One Fixtures