Let’s hear it for Mná na Gaillimhe

Without a doubt Galway has produced many strong women, and many more have made Galway their home. To mark International Women’s Day on Monday 8th March we though it might be interesting to name just a few of these outstanding, mark making, extraordinary women, the women of Galway that chose to challenge:
#ChooseToChallenge #IWD2021
- Alice Perry, Engineer, the first woman in Ireland to be awarded an degree in engineering
- Siobhan McKenna, renowned Irish stage and screen actress
- Olive Loughnane – 4 time Olympian, world gold medalist racewalker
- Rita Ann Higgins – Poet
- Lady Augusta Gregory, Irish dramatist, folklorist and theatre manager.
- Maureen Kenny, Book collector and seller
- Michelene Sheehy Skeffington, Botanist and equality campaigner
- Margaret Athy founder of Galway’s Augustine Friary
- Nicola Coughlan, Actress
- Garry Hynes, Tony award winning theatre director
- Suzanne McClean, Counselling psychologist and founder of Rosabel’s Rooms
- Dolores Keane, Irish folk singer and occasional actress
- Nora Barnacle, muse and wife of James Joyce
- Marie Mullen, Tony award winning actress, co-founder of Druid Theatre
- Marie Rita Whelan, first woman to hold the office of Attorney General in Ireland
- Channelle McCoy, Pharma expert and Dragon’s Den judge
- Mother Mary Bonaventure Brown, Poor Clare nun, abbess, and Irish historian.
- Catherine Corless, local historian and campaigner
- Grainne Seoige, Irish journalist, news anchor and documentary and entertainment television presenter
- Ger Treacy, Ireland AM presenter, Irish sports journalist
- Evelyn O’Toole, founder and chief executive of Complete Laboratory Solutions
- Catherine Connolly – Independent TD and Leas-Cheann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann
- Máire Geoghegan Quinn – politician, European Commissioner, Member of the European Court of Auditors
- Niamh Fahey – Footballer now with Liverpool FC
- Pauline McLynn – Irish Actress and Author
- Sabina Higgins – First lady of Ireland
Not bad for a start, just to note there is an outstanding wealth of female talent in our city and county today so our list here is not definitive. There are many more women in Galway today who are some of most influential people leading the way in business, sport and the arts, not only in Galway, but the world.
Let’s hear it for Mná na Gaillmhe – Maith Thú!!!