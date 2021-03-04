Let’s hear it for Mná na Gaillimhe

print

Without a doubt Galway has produced many strong women, and many more have made Galway their home. To mark International Women’s Day on Monday 8th March we though it might be interesting to name just a few of these outstanding, mark making, extraordinary women, the women of Galway that chose to challenge:

Alice Perry, Engineer, the first woman in Ireland to be awarded an degree in engineering

Siobhan McKenna, renowned Irish stage and screen actress

Olive Loughnane – 4 time Olympian, world gold medalist racewalker

Rita Ann Higgins – Poet

Lady Augusta Gregory, Irish dramatist, folklorist and theatre manager.

Maureen Kenny, Book collector and seller

Michelene Sheehy Skeffington, Botanist and equality campaigner

Margaret Athy founder of Galway’s Augustine Friary

Nicola Coughlan, Actress

Garry Hynes, Tony award winning theatre director

Suzanne McClean, Counselling psychologist and founder of Rosabel’s Rooms

Dolores Keane, Irish folk singer and occasional actress

Nora Barnacle, muse and wife of James Joyce

Marie Mullen, Tony award winning actress, co-founder of Druid Theatre

Marie Rita Whelan, first woman to hold the office of Attorney General in Ireland

Channelle McCoy, Pharma expert and Dragon’s Den judge

Mother Mary Bonaventure Brown, Poor Clare nun, abbess, and Irish historian.

Catherine Corless, local historian and campaigner

Grainne Seoige, Irish journalist, news anchor and documentary and entertainment television presenter

Ger Treacy, Ireland AM presenter, Irish sports journalist

Evelyn O’Toole, founder and chief executive of Complete Laboratory Solutions

Catherine Connolly – Independent TD and Leas-Cheann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann

Máire Geoghegan Quinn – politician, European Commissioner, Member of the European Court of Auditors

Niamh Fahey – Footballer now with Liverpool FC

Pauline McLynn – Irish Actress and Author

Sabina Higgins – First lady of Ireland

Not bad for a start, just to note there is an outstanding wealth of female talent in our city and county today so our list here is not definitive. There are many more women in Galway today who are some of most influential people leading the way in business, sport and the arts, not only in Galway, but the world.

Let’s hear it for Mná na Gaillmhe – Maith Thú!!!