Let’s Get Galway Back to Business

The Covid 19 Pandemic has brought enormous changes to all our lives. In these extraordinary times we have seen our city and county shut down, we have seen business after business close doors to customers and the economic life of our city and county come to a virtual standstill.

This has been a new experience for all of us but we learn from our experiences. At Galway Bay FM we have learned the necessity of change and the willingness to adapt, we’re learning to think differently.

On June 8th Galway Bay FM will commence an initiative to encourage the return of economic life to our city and county. Our Back to Business campaign is part of our new way of thinking. Through a series of conversations, on air and on social media we want to inspire our listening public and our business community to get Back to Business. We will talk to business organizations and representatives with a view to painting a picture as to how Galway will return to trading again.

The focus of our campaign is to give people confidence to return to the local traders that have been the bricks and mortar of Galway city and county for a long number of years. It may feel different, we may have to think and act differently but we will get back to business.

Each day we will bring you stories of innovation, adaptation and advice from industry experts to reignite a return to business. We will look at the enormous efforts being made by each sector and the measures being put in place to make both employees and customers safer.

We hope to inspire our audiences to move forward, step by step. We believe that thinking locally will make a difference. We’re in this together, we’ll get through this together, we’ll support each other.

Join us Monday 8th June as we get Back to Business.

