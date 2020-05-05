Leisureland carpark closed in bid to further manage crowds in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Leisureland carpark has been closed from this morning as efforts to manage social distancing measures in Salthill continue.

Galway City Council has today taken the decision to close the seaside carpark in Salthill until further notice.

A spokesperson for the local authority says the decision has been taken to discourage people from outside the area from travelling to Salthill.

The promenade is currently only open to people who live within five kilometres for the purpose of exercising.

A number of weeks ago, further measures were taken at the amenity including the closure of Blackrock and the diving tower as well as the cordoning off of all road side car parking.