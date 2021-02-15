Keeping Well in Your Community

print



The Government Plan for Living with COVID-19: Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021 highlights the important role that individual and community resilience will play in contributing to our ongoing response to COVID-19.

Alongside Galway City Council we want to support this campaign and help by showing people of all ages how we can mind our own physical and mental health and wellbeing by adding healthy and helpful habits to our daily and weekly routines.

This has been one of the most difficult winters that we’ve faced in a long time. Nothing has ever felt so abnormal in living memory. ‘this’ isn’t normal but their are things we can all do ‘everyday’ to make it a bit easier.

Things that can help: Keeping active – and being outdoors even during the winter is a really good way to improve your mood and is important for your physical wellbeing too. Check out some great tips and ideas HERE. Keeping in contact – staying connected with people and addressing isolation, as person-to-person connection is important to our wellbeing. For more ideas and information click HERE Switching off and being creative – or learning something new, getting back to nature and finding ways to relax can help our general wellbeing. Check out some great tips and ideas HERE Eating well – by nourishing your body and mind we can positively impact our physical and mental wellbeing. For more ideas and information click HERE Managing your mood – equipping people with information on where to go if they need support. Check out some great tips and ideas HERE