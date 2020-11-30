Joe Canning on the mend after he closes in on all-time scoring record

print

After an incredible display in yesterday’s All Ireland hurling semi final in which he scored 0-12, Joe Canning is now within 16 points of Henry Shefflins all-time hurling championship scoring record of 28-485 (569 pts). Prior to being stretchered off injured in the 61st minute with suspected concussion, Joe had scored 0-8 frees and 0-4 from sideline cuts to take his total career senior championship scores to 27-472 (553) after 60 appearances. He has scored an incredible 0-28 from sideline cuts in championship hurling, including his tally of 0-4 yesterday, which was the first time it has ever been achieved. Incidentally, Joe was taken to hospital as a precaution last night but was released to travel home soon afterwards.

Joe Canning’s SHC scoring record 2008-2020:

2008: 2-6 Antrim, 0-9 Laois, 2-12 Cork – Total 4-27

2009: 1-10 Laois, 2-9 Kilkenny, 0-7 Clare, 0-11 Cork, 0-9 Waterford – Total 3-46

2010: 1-3 Wexford, 1-5 Offaly, 1-2 Offaly replay, 0-2 Kilkenny, 1-5 Tipperary – Total 4-18

2011: 0-3 Westmeath, 1-3 Dublin, 1-9 Clare, 0-10 Cork, 1-6 Waterford- Total 3-31

2012: 0-11 Offaly, 1-10 Kilkenny, 0-11 Cork, 1-9 Kilkenny, 0-9 Kilkenny replay – Total 2-50

2013: 0-11 Laois, 1-7 Dublin, 0-7 Clare – Total 1-25

2014: 0-2 Laois, 2-3 Kilkenny, 0-1 Kilkenny replay, 0-5 Tipperary- Total 2-11

2015: 0-6 Dublin, 2-3 Dublin replay, 1-15 Laois, 1-8 Kilkenny, 0-5 Cork, 0-10 Tipperary, 1-8 Kilkenny – Total 5-55

2016: 0-8 Westmeath, 0-8 Offaly, 0-6 Kilkenny, 1-8 Clare, 0-5 Tipperary- Total 1-35

2017: 0-9 Dublin, 0-7 Offaly, 0-10 Wexford, 0-11 Tipperary, 0-9 Waterford – Total 0-46

2018: 0-8 Offaly, 1-12 Kilkenny, 0-12 Wexford, 0-6 Kilkenny, 0-10 Kilkenny replay, 0-12 Clare, 0-8 Clare replay, 1-10 Limerick – Total 2-78

2019: 0-2 Dublin – Total 0-2

2020: 0-9 Wexford, 0-14 Kilkenny, 0-14 Tipperary, 0-12 Limerick – Total 0-49

Total Scored to Date: 27-472 (553 pts)