Jack Carty Nominated For 2019 Zurich Players’ Player of the Year Award

Today, James Ryan and Jack Carty were on hand to announce the nominees for the 2019 Zurich Players’ Player of the Year Award.

The Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards, one of the biggest nights in Irish sport , will take place on Wednesday, 15th May, at the Clayton Hotel in Ballsbridge.

In contention for the much sought-after Zurich Players’ Player of the Year Award are four Irish internationals who have all excelled for their country and respective provinces this season: James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony Tadhg Beirne and Jack Carty. The shortlist for BNY Mellon Women’s XV Player of the Year 2019, as voted by the players, includes Anna Caplice, Eimear Considine and Ciara Griffin.

James Ryan is also in the running for the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year Award alongside Ireland teammates Jordan Larmour and Jacob Stockdale.

