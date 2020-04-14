ISOLATION PLAYLIST

WOW! Last Friday night was amazing. Thanks to everyone who tuned in. Ronan definitely had bop around the studio. We enjoyed it so much we decided to upload Ronan’s playlist so you can listen. Check out Ronan’s list of tunes from last Friday night! Enjoy.

DJ Quicksilver – Bellisima

Alice DJ – Better Off Alone

Scatman John – (ski-ba-bop-ba-dop-bop)

ATB – 9PM (Till I Come)

DJ Jean – The Launch (Official Video)

Love Inc. – You’re a Superstar

Sash – Cafe en fois

Robert Miles – Children

Faithless – Insomnia

Daft Punk – One more time

Snap – Rhythm is a Dancer

House of Pain – Jump Around

Fatman Scoop – Be Faithful

Dr Alban – Sing Hallelujah

Urban Cookie – The Key, The Secret

Gala – Freed from Desire

Danzel – Pump it Up

Safri Duo – Played a Live ( The Bongo Song)

Ann Lee – 2 Times

Darude – Sandstorm

Gigi D’Agoustina – L’amour toujour

Mark McCabe – Maniac 2000

Macklemore – The World Can’t Hold Us

The Killers – Mr. Brightside

Fragma – Touch me

Destiny’s Child – Bootylicious

Mary Mary – Shackles

Avicii – Levels