ISOLATION PLAYLIST

WOW! Last Friday night was amazing. Thanks to everyone who tuned in. Ronan definitely had bop around the studio. We enjoyed it so much we decided to upload Ronan’s playlist so you can listen. Check out Ronan’s list of tunes from last Friday night! Enjoy.
DJ Quicksilver – Bellisima
Alice DJ – Better Off Alone
Scatman John – (ski-ba-bop-ba-dop-bop)
ATB – 9PM (Till I Come)
DJ Jean – The Launch (Official Video)
Love Inc. – You’re a Superstar
Sash – Cafe en fois
Robert Miles – Children
Faithless – Insomnia
Daft Punk – One more time
Snap – Rhythm is a Dancer
House of Pain – Jump Around
Fatman Scoop – Be Faithful
Dr Alban – Sing Hallelujah
Urban Cookie – The Key, The Secret
Gala – Freed from Desire
Danzel – Pump it Up
Safri Duo – Played a Live ( The Bongo Song)
Ann Lee – 2 Times
Darude – Sandstorm
Gigi D’Agoustina – L’amour toujour
Mark McCabe – Maniac 2000
Macklemore – The World Can’t Hold Us
The Killers – Mr. Brightside
Fragma – Touch me
Destiny’s Child – Bootylicious
Mary Mary – Shackles
Avicii – Levels
