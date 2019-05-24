IThis month, Galway City is participating in Ireland’s Best Kept Towns Competition for 2019 under the Best Kept Large Urban Centre Award Category. This is a result of the city’s excellent performance in the 2018 SuperValu Tidy Towns Competition, in which Galway City received a silver award.

Ireland’s Best Kept towns Competition is an all-island initiative organised jointly by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Northern Ireland Amenity Council. Adjudication will take place during the month of May.

There are four award categories in this year’s competition; Best Kept Village, Best Kept Small Town, Best Kept Large Town and Best Kept Large Urban Centre, with one of these going on to take the overall prize.

This is a great opportunity for Galway City and significant efforts have been made in the city through a coordinated approach, involving several Departments in Galway City Council, business associations, local community groups and residents.

Numerous clean-ups have already taken place across the city in advance of the adjudication. This includes a Clean Up Weekend over the weekend of April 26th – 28th. Galway City Council provided bags, gloves & litter pickers and skips at four locations across the city for the clean-ups. These were then removed by Litter Management Unit staff from Galway City Council.

Galway City Council would like to thank everyone for their efforts thus far and would encourage you to continue to help make Galway Ireland’s Best Kept Town!





Judging is taking place during the month of May Please continue to help make Galway Ireland’s Best Kept Town! To keep up to date with Galway City’s progress in Ireland’s best Kept Town Competition follow our social media sites and check out www.galwaycity.ie :