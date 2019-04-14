Hundreds of vehicles turnout for Connemara ‘convoy’ protest over state of road network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hundreds of vehicles turned out in Connemara today to form a special ‘convoy’ to highlight the poor conditions of the road network in the region.

Convoys – made up of cars, trucks and tractors – each left from Maam Cross, Spiddal, Lettermullen and Carraroe earlier this afternoon.

Organisers say over 300 vehicles meet up at Screebe and traveled together various towns and villages in the region.

The journey is still continuing this evening and will end at Rosmuc shortly.

Organiser Manus O’ Conaire says the message from today’s turnout is clear – the people of Connemara will not accept sub-standard roads any longer.

He says it’s time for serving politicians – and those contesting upcoming local and European elections – to ‘step up to the plate’.