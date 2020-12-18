Heineken Champions Cup – The Jimmy Duffy Interview

print

Connacht face Bristol this Sunday in the Heineken European Champions Cup at the Sportsground with the game having an added importance for both clubs following their first round defeats last weekend.

Connacht came away with a losing bonus point after nearly grabbing an incredible victory over Racing 92 while Bristol suffered a heavy defeat to ASM Clermont Auvergne.

William Davies spoke to Connacht Forwards Coach Jimmy Duffy ahead of the game where they discussed the team but first, William names the Connacht Squad for Sunday’s Game.