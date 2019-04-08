Handball Results Roundup

Martin and Diarmuid Mulkerrins came from behind to reach the All-Ireland Senior Doubles semi-finals. The pair beat Kilkenny’s Patrick and Peter Funchion by 21-20 in the tiebreak game.

Martin, who reached the All-Ireland senior singles semi-finals and his younger brother Diarmuid, who was recently crowned U21 All-Ireland champion came from behind to win a titanic tussle. The Funchion brothers won the opening game 21-8 before the Galway pair regrouped and won the second game convincingly, 21-10.

A see-saw final game saw the Kilkenny siblings, who are both ranked inside the top 15 in the singles rankings, take a commanding 9-0 lead. The Moycullen pairing dug deep to level the game at 10-10. Some flawless serving and precise kill shots saw the Mulkerrins brothers move one point away from victory as they took a 20-12 lead.

The Funchion’s were not finished yet however as they hit a purple patch and levelled the game at 20-20. Both sides served for the match but it was the Mulkerrins brothers who eventually prevailed.

The game finished 8-21 21-10 21-20. The Galway duo now play Cork’s Daniel Relihan and Michael Hedigan in the All-Ireland semi-final next Saturday in Kingscourt, Cavan.

Two All-Ireland Silver Medals for Galway Teams

The U14/15 and U16/17 team reached the All-Ireland finals in the Interprovincial Team of Six/Four finals. The U14/15 team finished as runners up after they suffered an 80 points to 41 defeat to Clare. Galway were due to play Tyrone in the semi-final but received a bye. The team won the Connacht championships to progress to this stage of the competition but came up against a strong Clare side.

The U16/17 side lost their All-Ireland final against Cork by 49 points to 39.The Galway team beat Mayo in the Connacht final by 60-27 three weeks ago but they fell short across a series of tight games with Cork.

Under 14/15 Team

Conor Hession, Joseph Gallagher, Ethan Kyne, Ewan Hynes, Brian Walsh, Cathal O’Connell, Daniel Kavanagh, Christopher Hanley

Under 16/17 Team:

Adam Kelly, Jack Ó Domhnaill, Cian Whelan, Cathal Curran, Enda Lawless

Girls Interprovincial Team of Ten

Galway had seven representatives on the Connacht team in the Girls Interprovincials tournament in Kingscourt, Cavan. The format sees 5 doubles pairings (U13, U14, U15, U16, U17) compete in 1 x 21 ace game, with points scored on an aggregate basis. With Ulster not fielding a team this year, the remaining three provinces played in a round robin format.

Connacht suffered an agonising two-point defeat to Leinster before losing to Munster in the second game. Munster were crowned champions on a day which showcased the high level of talent coming through in the three provinces.

Galway Players: Cliona Ní Chonghaile, Sadhbh Ní Fhlaithearta, Sky Ní Mháille, Éadaoin Nic Dhonncha, Grace Ní Ainlí, Emma Kinane, Niamh Burke