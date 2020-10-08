Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh announces finalists

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 11 nominees have been selected as this year’s finalists for Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh.

The Gradam is led by Gaillimh le Gaeilge and aims to celebrate Galway’s bilingual businesses.

In the retail category, Corrib Shopping Centre and Siopa Leabhar Charlie Byrne have made the shortlist.

In the tourism and hospitality category, the finalists are Galway Greyhound Stadium, The Galmont Hotel & Spa, The Hardiman Hotel, and The King’s Head.

Meanwhile in the services category, the finalists are Big O Taxis and Morgan Creative.

In the other companies category, the finalists are Bród na Gaillimhe, Galway Traditional Orchestra and St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church.

The winners will be announced by the Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard live on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan on the 5th and 6th of November.