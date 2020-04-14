Each Tuesday morning Polly from Evergreen Healthfoods Galway drops in to chat with Keith on Galway Talks for our Good Health Naturally advice slot.

Tuesday 14th April As the lockdown continues staying healthy is top of everyone’s agenda. On Galway Talks Keith speaks with Polly from Evergreen Healthfoods. He asks if it’s true that vitamin D is being recommended by doctors for the virus now? Polly explains how elderberry can help with a viral infection also she talks about foods that are best for a strong immune system? What about putting on weight staying inside with nothing to do but eat! Polly has some advice! Listen to Good Health Naturally below:-

