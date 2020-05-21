Get paid to watch and review every episode of Father Ted

What’s better than watching every episode of Father Ted? Watching every episode of Father Ted and getting paid for it. Someone is about to land the best job ever! All you have to do is rank them from best to worst.

The lucky candidate will have 3 weeks to watch and review each episode and will be paid approximately €11 an hour to enjoy one of the greatest TV shows ever made.

The candidate’s notes and review will then be included in the ‘ultimate go-to guide to Father Ted’ written by one of Meanwhile In Ireland’s writers, so no writing experience is required.

The ideal candidate must have the following:

Knowledgeable on TV and film

Self-confessed Father Ted fanatic

Analytical and observant

Fluency in spoken and written English

Confident working remotely to deadlines

Partial to the craic (i.e. an understanding of Irish banter)

Must be 16 or older

Critic experience (preferable)

Interviews take place on June 15th. The first stage will be a short assessment and the final stage will be a Zoom interview.

GOOD LUCK!

Learn more about the role HERE.