General podiatry service to commence at Tuam Primary Care Centre in July

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A general podiatry service is to commence at the Tuam Primary Care Centre in July.

Galway East TD Sean Canney has received confirmation from the HSE that general podiatry services will be available with a dedicated chiropodist and podiatrist in place in the coming months.

It’s understood the dedicated post in the new Primary Care Centre will care for the needs of patients in the Tuam, Athenry and Loughrea Community Health Network.

It comes as the majority of services currently offered in Tuam are designed for diabetic patients.

The HSE has confirmed, however, that the new post will offer more general podiatry services to the general public.

Deputy Canney says it’s very positive news and will allow patients to travel a short distance rather than having to drive into the city for appointments.