Gardaí say small number of Galway motorists found making non-essential journeys at checkpoints

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Crime Prevention Officer for Galway, Sergeant Mick Walsh says there has been a small number of instances where motorists in Galway were asked to return home by Gardaí.

It’s since the Gardaí established thousands of checkpoints across the country on Wednesday to ensure that only those who are making essential journeys are on the roads.

Sergeant Mick Walsh says those in Galway who were asked to return home were found to be travelling to holiday homes, beauty spots or places to exercise outside 2 kilometres of their homes.

Sergeant Walsh says the Garda checkpoints will continue throughout the Easter weekend.

