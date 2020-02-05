Gardai confirm identity of body discovered in Rusheen Bay woods in Barna in 2014

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai have confirmed the identity of a man whose body was found in Rusheen Bay woods in Barna on September 27th 2014.

It follows an exhaustive six year investigation.

The man, who is a Polish national, was discovered with few personal belongings and no identification in the coastal area of Rusheen Bay woods six years ago.

His death has been treated as a personal tragedy by Gardai.

Over the last number of years, Gardai have continued an extensive investigation into the man’s identity including international missing persons databases, finger print and dental analysis and the use of facial reconstruction technology.

Recent appeals resulted in two individuals contacting Gardai with information relating to providing accommodation to a man fitting the deceased’s description.

A key found on the deceased’s body was found to fit the locks of the accommodation mentioned by the individuals who had contacted Gardai.

A DNA comparison was then conducted via Interpol in Poland leading to the confirmation of the man’s identity.

Gardaí understand that the man travelled to the United States in the early 1990s from Poland and in 2014 travelled to Ireland within weeks of being found in Rusheen Bay Woods.

Arising from the lack of a formal identity the State made arrangements for a burial to take place in Bohermore cemetery.

The man’s relatives have been contacted and a file will now be prepared for the County Coroner.