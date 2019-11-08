Galway’s youngest Councillor indicates he may contest General Election

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An Athenry-Oranmore Councillor – one of the youngest in the entire country – has indicated he’s willing to contest the upcoming General Election.

Fianna Fail’s Albert Dolan was just 20 years of age and a student at NUI Galway when he was elected on the first count in recent local elections.

The Monivea native was a handful of votes behind poll topper Independent Councillor James Charity.

Had there been a General Election before Christmas, Councillor Dolan may have been ineligble for the Dáil, as serving TD’s must be at least 21 years of age.

