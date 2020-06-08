Galway voted most popular staycation destination in Ireland

A survey carried out by sustainable Irish Backpack company SunDrift, has ranked our beautiful county of Galway as the top staycation destination in Ireland.

According to a survey of five hundred people, 90% of respondents said they plan to travel more within the country once lock down ends.

Topping the list, Galway, while Kerry came in second and Wexford third. Other contenders such as Cork, Donegal and Sligo also proved to be popular.

How lucky are we, to live in such a beautiful county.

Source: Lovin.ie