Galway Urban Greenway Alliance calls for temporary cycle path along Salthill prom

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Urban Greenway Alliance is calling for a temporary cycle path to be installed at the promenade in Salthill.

The group has proposed the development of a 2.6 kilometre segregated cycle line along the seafront from Southpark to Blackrock.

It argues the barriers currently in place along the prom are unsightly and dangerous.

The group has voiced concerns that these barriers are at risk of blowing over in windy conditions, that people are locking bikes to them and that they are forcing cyclists out onto the road and onto the prom itself.

The campaigners proposes the solution is to install a low cost 3 metre wide, 2 way cycle lane and to replace the cones and barriers with planters and bollards.

Spokesperson Sean Leanord says the development would add to Salthill’s appeal as a destination for domestic tourism…