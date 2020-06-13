Galway United Statement

Galway United joined other member clubs of the First Division Alliance (FDA) on a call yesterday, Friday 12 June 2020, with the FAI, for an update on the potential support available, including financial, to progress a path forward for a safe return to football.

Whilst the financial challenges are significant, we are also very aware of the positive impact a return to football would provide for the health and well-being of all involved in our club and wider community. As such, the safety of our players is of paramount importance to the club in this decision making process. We are actively working with other FDA clubs to try to ensure a safe and successful return.

We now need some time to consider our options and explore all avenues possible for this to happen. We acknowledge and thank all involved for their efforts in the discussions so far, and appreciate your patience and continued support as we work through what is a challenging and complex environment.