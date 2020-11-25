Galway United Confirm Departure Of Three Players

print

Galway United have confirmed that Conor Melody, Enda Curran and Timmy Molloy have left the club.

In a brief statement released this morning, the club confirmed their departure and manager John Caulfield thanked the trio for their service and wished them well in the future.

“I’d like to thank Conor, Enda and Timmy for the work they’ve done since I’ve come to the club. They’ve been excellent to deal with.

“With the structures we’re moving to next season, it will not suit everyone’s circumstances, so some of the lads will be moving on for different reasons. We wish them well in their future careers and appreciate the service they’ve given Galway United.”



