Galway underage GAA set for major changes

print

Galway underage GAA is set for major changes in 2021 as U13, U15 and U17 are set to become the main age groups for boys competitions. Galway officials had asked Croke Park for permission to continue with U12, U14, U16 and U18 in both hurling and football, but that request has been refused, so Galway will fall into line with the rest of the country in changing to the odd numbered age groups. A recent Croke Park Player Development Report has recommended that all competitions up to and including U17 should be focussed on development rather than winning, with players not allowed to participate in adult competitions until they are too old for the U17 grade. The Féile competition will also move from U14 to U15 next year, with several regional tournaments being organised and county champions no longer being the only clubs to represent their county by right.

Galway have also yet to finalise a decision on the age group they will proceed with above U17 for club competitions next year. At the moment it is U20 for football and U21 for hurling, but it is hoped to reach a consensus for both to be the same.