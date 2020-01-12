Galway U20 Footballers Beaten By Cork

Galway U20 footballers were beaten by Cork in Mallow on Saturday 1-15 to 1-9 in the John Kerins Cup.

Cork led 0-7 to 0-3 at the break and extended their lead to 0-11 v 0-4 early in the second half.

A Galway goal by Aidan Halloran gave Donal O’Fatharthas side some hope as they cut the gap to 3 points but a Cork goal from a penalty with 13 minutes to go proved decisive. Cork extended their lead to 9 points before Galway kicked the last 3 points to see the final scoreline: Cork 1-15 Galway 1-9.

Next up for Galway is a home game against Kerry next Saturday at 2pm in Tuam Stadium.

Galway U20 football panel v Cork

1. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)

2. Jonathan McGrath (Caherlistrane)

3. Seán Fitzgerald (Barna)

4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Conor o Neill (Kilconly)

6. Macdara Geraghty (Glenamaddy)

7. Jack Kirrane (Milltown)

8. Paul Kelly (Moycullen)

9. James McLaughlin (Moycullen)

10. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

11. Aidan Halloran (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

12. Brian Harlowe (St Michaels)

13. Alan Greene (Oranmore/Maree)

14. Oisín Mac Donnacha (Leitir Móir)

15. Brian Mannion (Tuam Stars)

16. Donie Halleran (Cortoon Shamrocks)

17. Cian Deane (Moycullen)

18. Dara Whelan (Claregalway)

19. Conall ó Caoimh (An Spidéal)

20. Tomo Culhane (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

21. Jason Reilly (Claregalway)

22. Eoin Mannion (Milltown)

23. Oisín Gormley (Barna)

24. Nathan Grainger (Claregalway)

25. Tony Gill (Corofin)

26. Ethan Walsh (Cortoon Shamrocks)

27. Cian Costello (St James)

28. Anthony Keating (Tuam Stars)