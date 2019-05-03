Galway Team Is Named For Sunday’s Lidl National Football League Final

In attendance during the Lidl Ladies National Football League finals media day at Poolbeg Beach in Dublin, are from left, Jacqui Mulligan (Sligo), Máire O'Shaughnessy (Meath), Michelle Ryan (Waterford), Amanda Brosnan (Kerry), Martina O'Brien (Cork), Tracey Leonard (Galway), Saoirse Tennyson (Antrim) & Joanne Doonan (Fermanagh). The Lidl Ladies National Football League Finals take place next Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones, Co. Monaghan, it’s Antrim against Fermanagh in the Division 4 final at 2pm, followed by the Division 3 final between Meath and Sligo at 4pm at the same venue. On Sunday, at Parnell Park in Dublin, the first game of a double-header is Kerry v Waterford in the Division 2 final at 2pm, followed by the Division 1 final clash between Cork and Galway at 4pm. Tickets for the Lidl Ladies NFL finals will be available at St Tiernach’s Park on Saturday, and at Parnell Park on Sunday. Poolbeg Beach, Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Galway manager Tim Rabbitte has named his side for Sunday’s Lidl National Football League Division One Final with just one change from their semi-final victory over Donegal. Leanne Coen replacing Sarah Conneally in attack.

The Galway Team Is…

1Lisa MurphyKilkerrin Clonberne
2Shauna MolloySt Furseys Headford
3Sarah LynchNaomh Anna Leitir Moir
4Fabienne CooneyClaregalway
5Orla MurphyClaregalway
6Sinead BurkeBallyboden St Endas
7Charlotte CooneyClaregalway
8Louise WardKilkerrin Clonberne
9Barbara HannonDunmore McHales
10Olivia DivillyKilkerrin Clonberne
11Tracey Leonard (capt.)Corofin
12Megan GlynnClaregalway
13Leanne CoenCorofin
14Roisin LeonardCorofin
15Mairead SeoigheClonbur

CORK have made three changes with two switches in defence. Eimear Meaney coming in for Melissa Duggan, while Daire Kiely replaces Shauna Kelly and there is an enforced change in attack, with Áine O’Sullivan ruled out through suspension. She is replaced by Sadhbh O’Leary at corner forward.

For those planning on going to Dublin for the Ladies Division One League Final, a bus has been organised for supporters and will leave Carraroe at 10.30am stopping at Maam Cross, Oughterard, Moycullen, Supermacs on the Tuam Road, The Claregalway Hotel and Ballinasloe. Cost is €15 return and more information can be obtained by giving John a ring on 087 – 7912389.

