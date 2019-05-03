Galway Team Is Named For Sunday’s Lidl National Football League Final

Galway manager Tim Rabbitte has named his side for Sunday’s Lidl National Football League Division One Final with just one change from their semi-final victory over Donegal. Leanne Coen replacing Sarah Conneally in attack .

The Galway Team Is…

1 Lisa Murphy Kilkerrin Clonberne 2 Shauna Molloy St Furseys Headford 3 Sarah Lynch Naomh Anna Leitir Moir 4 Fabienne Cooney Claregalway 5 Orla Murphy Claregalway 6 Sinead Burke Ballyboden St Endas 7 Charlotte Cooney Claregalway 8 Louise Ward Kilkerrin Clonberne 9 Barbara Hannon Dunmore McHales 10 Olivia Divilly Kilkerrin Clonberne 11 Tracey Leonard (capt.) Corofin 12 Megan Glynn Claregalway 13 Leanne Coen Corofin 14 Roisin Leonard Corofin 15 Mairead Seoighe Clonbur

CORK have made three changes with two switches in defence. Eimear Meaney coming in for Melissa Duggan, while Daire Kiely replaces Shauna Kelly and there is an enforced change in attack, with Áine O’Sullivan ruled out through suspension. She is replaced by Sadhbh O’Leary at corner forward.

For those planning on going to Dublin for the Ladies Division One League Final, a bus has been organised for supporters and will leave Carraroe at 10.30am stopping at Maam Cross, Oughterard, Moycullen, Supermacs on the Tuam Road, The Claregalway Hotel and Ballinasloe. Cost is €15 return and more information can be obtained by giving John a ring on 087 – 7912389.