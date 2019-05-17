Galway TD challenges Minister in Dail over Mother and Baby Homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has challenged the Children’s Minister in the Dáil during a debate on Mother and Baby Homes.

The matter arose during a debate on a private members bill introduced by Deputy Clare Daly.

It called for a wide range of immediate measures and recognitions from the Government – including the establishment of a redress scheme.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone tabled a number of amendments – including one which stated it is not feasible to consider any redress scheme until a final report is produced.

In response, Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly pointed out that a previous interim report clearly identified the need for a redress scheme.

And she accused Minister Zappone of being ‘disingenuous’.

Independent Deputy Connolly also argued that in relation to the Tuam Mother and Baby Home, there are still serious questions to answer.