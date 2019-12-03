Galway records 82% progression rate for students advancing to third level

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded an 82 percent rate of students who progress to third level.

The data published in the Irish Times Feeder Schools list, shows lower third-level progression rates in counties which do not have a large third-level institution on their doorstep.

Cavan records a rate of 69 per cent, while Longford recorded a rate of 66 per cent – well behind Galway which is home to NUI Galway and GMIT.

According to the annual Irish Times Feeder Schools list, four Galway schools feature in the top 10 with the highest progression rates.

These are Mean Scoil Ard Na Mara, Cinnmhara; Salerno Secondary School, Threadneedle Road, Salthill; Coláiste Chroi Mhuire Gan Smal, An Spideal and Coláiste Iognáid, Sea Road, Galway.

