Galway Races Friday’s Most Stylish …. Virtually!

Fridays Most Stylish…Virtually! is proudly supported by Athlone Towncentre

It has become an annual pilgrimage for fashionistas seeking an evening of laid back style, fun and festivities. Athlone Towncentres Fridays Most Stylish competition at the Galway Races has grown in popularity each year since its inception in 2013, going from strength to strength at the festival every year.

As racing this year will take place behind closed doors, so to will Athlone Towncentres search for Fridays Most Stylish; behind the door of your own home that is. Until now, entering the competition was the reserve of those stylish ladies who made the trek to Galway but this year using the #FridaysMostStylish hashtag, the competition is more accessible than ever to ladies across the country.

Aine Malone 2019 Winner. Photo: Brian Farrell

The competition takes place virtually on Friday 31st of July. Ladies wishing to enter are being asked to get glammed up on the day as if they were making the trip to Galway, take a photo and upload it to Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #FridaysMostStylish, being sure to tag the Galway Races & Athlone Towncentre as well. Then it’s over to Athlone Towncentres judges to pick their favourite. It couldn’t be simpler.

A constant in the search for Friday’s Most Stylish each year has been stylist and presenter Marietta Doran who has been on the judging panel throughout each of the last 7 years. Marietta will once again lead the search for the 2020 winner, virtually. She will be joined by previous winner, stylist & Weekend AM contributor Rebecca Rose Quigley. Rebecca, as a past winner of the competition, has a keen understanding of what it takes to win in the style stakes.

This year’s winner will receive a €300 shopping voucher for Athlone Towncentre to spend in any of the high street stores housed within the centre which includes Zara, H&M, River Island, TK Maxx, M&S and many more. Before the lucky winner hits the stores, they will enjoy a sumptuous lunch courtesy of the multi award winning The Fatted Calf Restaurant. A gal should never shop on an empty stomach!

In a nod to the current climate in Ireland, there will also be a prize for the most stylish use of a face mask or covering as Athlone Towncentre encourages patrons to wear masks or coverings when shopping to help halt the spread of Covid-19 and ensure that we are back enjoying the festival in Galway next year. The winner of this element of the competition will enjoy a table for two on the Monday of the 2021 Festival courtesy of the Galway Races and a €100 voucher to spend in Athlone Towncentre.

