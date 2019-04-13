Galway Minors & Under 16s Overcome Mayo In Ladies Football

By
Sport GBFM
-

Galway ladies have got off to a successful start in the first round of the Connacht Minor Football Championship against Mayo.

Despite a strong breeze throughout, a masterful performance saw them in front at half time by 1-6 to 0-3.

Maintaining their lead to end, it finished Galway:3:10 Mayo:0:09

Earlier the Galway Under 16s defeated Mayo in Clonberne.

The Galway side took an early lead in the game and were comfortably ahead at half time by 1-5 to 0-3.

A second half rally saw Mayo come back to contest the match, before the Galway ladies took the win on the narrowest of margins.

It ended Galway 1-9 Mayo 1-8

There was an extraordinary finish to the Connaught Under 14 Ladies Football Final in Ballyhaunis this morning, as Mayo beat Galway in a free taking competition after the sides finished level after extra time.

The full-time score was Galway 0-12 Mayo 2-6 before both sides added a goal and a point each in extra time. It was the Mayo girls who prevailed in the shoot out however to win the first of three underage clashes between the counties today.

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR