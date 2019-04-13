Galway Minors & Under 16s Overcome Mayo In Ladies Football

Galway ladies have got off to a successful start in the first round of the Connacht Minor Football Championship against Mayo.

Despite a strong breeze throughout, a masterful performance saw them in front at half time by 1-6 to 0-3.

Maintaining their lead to end, it finished Galway:3:10 Mayo:0:09

Earlier the Galway Under 16s defeated Mayo in Clonberne.

The Galway side took an early lead in the game and were comfortably ahead at half time by 1-5 to 0-3.

A second half rally saw Mayo come back to contest the match, before the Galway ladies took the win on the narrowest of margins.

It ended Galway 1-9 Mayo 1-8

There was an extraordinary finish to the Connaught Under 14 Ladies Football Final in Ballyhaunis this morning, as Mayo beat Galway in a free taking competition after the sides finished level after extra time.

The full-time score was Galway 0-12 Mayo 2-6 before both sides added a goal and a point each in extra time. It was the Mayo girls who prevailed in the shoot out however to win the first of three underage clashes between the counties today.

